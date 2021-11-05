Advertisement

Harry Styles helps fan come out to mom at concert

By WDJT staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) - Singer Harry Styles didn’t mince words when helping one fan come out to her mother at one of his shows.

It was something she asked him to do with a sign, and both mother and daughter are still relishing the moment.

“What would you like to tell your mother?” the singer asks in footage of the moment.

It was by chance Styles would read McKinley McConnell’s sign at his “Love on Tour” stop Wednesday night. It said, “My mom is in section 201. Help me come out?”

“Lisa, she’s gay!” he announced to her mother and the thousands in attendance.

McConnell says the sign was put together at the last minute. Her mom Lisa Bibik didn’t have a ticket until two days before the concert.

While still in shock, both are grateful to Styles for sharing this moment with them.

“Him, himself and his music and the space he’s created with his fans, it just always means like safety to me,” McConnell said. “It means friends that I would have never thought I would get to meet, opportunities I would never have imagined to get. As cliché as it sounds, it does mean the world to me.”

McConnell lives in California but flew to Milwaukee to see the show.

“I feel really blessed and very honored to be in that moment,” Bibik said. “It’s very rare that you get to have these once-in-a-lifetime experiences, so I’m very honored and blessed that I was able to be a part of it.”

Copyright 2021 WDJT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home
The bodies of a man, woman and a 12-year-old boy were found in a residence in Shreveport's...
Shreveport triple homicide suspect shot dead at apartment complex in Franklin Parish
Monroe Police Department
Report finds Monroe is the ‘fourth most dangerous college city in America’
The daycare remains closed
A Vidalia family speaks out after allegations of Noah’s Ark Daycare abusing their son
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman accused of killing mother and infant son in crash has history of DUIs, records show

Latest News

FILE - In this May 21, 2001, file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell talks with reporters...
LIVE: Family, friends gather to honor soldier-diplomat Colin Powell
In response to school bus driver shortage, a seventh grader takes his kayak to school.
Boy kayaks to school amid bus driver shortage in Colorado
In response to school bus driver shortage, a seventh grader takes his kayak to school.
Boy kayaks to school amid bus driver shortage in Colorado
The University of Florida on Friday reversed its position, saying three professors may testify...
University of Florida changes course; professors may testify in lawsuit
Thea Brooks stands in front of a mural of her slain nephew, Ahmaud Arbery, in Brunswick Ga.,...
Prosecutor: Arbery’s killers ‘did everything’ on assumptions