Adopt a Pet: Kittens!

By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - These adorable kittens are looking for their “furever” home! They’re a bonded pair so the shelter wants them to be adopted together. They say two kittens are better than one because it gives them a friend to keep them busy while they’re settling into their new home.

Make an appointment to meet Angus at River Cities Humane Society for Cats by filling out their adoption application.

The shelter is in need of foster families right now to help take in all the cats they have. Having people foster kittens or cats for a few weeks allows them to save more lives because they can take more cats into the shelter itself.

You can fill out applications to volunteer or foster. Donations of food and other supplies are always much appreciated, and you can check their Facebook page for some of their most needed items.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday between noon and 6 p.m. You can call (318) 343-3031 for more information.

Meet Pancake and Waffle! These two kittens are available at River Cities Humane Society for Cats.
