A Vidalia family speaks out after allegations of Noah’s Ark Daycare abusing their son

By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family members of one of the children hurt at a Vidalia Daycare center speaks out and the daycare remains closed as four workers face charges of child abuse. Sheriff David Hedrick at the Concordia Parish Sheriff Department says more than 63 incidents of corporal punishment were seen on the camera footage.

We spoke to the first parent to report the abuse. Anna Belle Wilson is the mother of one child seen on the camera footage. She says a worker from the daycare called her and said her son was injured and on October 14th she filed a complaint.

“I will say that his injuries required ex-rays and that a bloody blanket was submitted into evidence,” said Anna Belle Wilson, the One-Year-Old Mother injured at Noah’s Ark Christian Daycare.

According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff, the video shows the one-year-old being hit in the back several times. It also shows several children being hit in the face, mouth, head and hit with wooden paint sticks.

“I do believe we arrested four individuals that have since bonded out, but there’s still one here at the Sheriff’s office,” said Sheriff David Hendrick, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Department.

Now the daycare remains closed because the workers were arrested and Anna Belle says her son is traumatized by the incident. She says she hopes this never happens to anyone else.

“I feel that it was really only an amount of time before either our son or someone was critically injured. It was only a matter of time,” said Wilson.

LSP was called to help in this investigation due to a conflict of interest and the Concordia Sheriff says all workers are charged with cruelty to juveniles and could face up to 30 years in prison.

