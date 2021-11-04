- ‘Talent Wars’ helps small businesses shift hiring paradigm

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The pandemic has changed the traditional nine to five work schedules. West Monroe’s chamber of commerce is working to help both job seekers and small business owners cope with the change.

Experts say job candidates are looking for flexibility and room to advance within a company.

“We talk about there being a huge job market right now. Everybody seems like they’re still hiring,” said West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce spokesperson Kristopher Kelley.

But there’s a disconnect.

“So, we’ve had several job fairs and one thing that we’ve noticed is the paradigm has shifted in actually hiring people. What worked in traditional hiring practices, insofar as benefit packages, were not necessarily being valued the same way anymore,” said Kelley.

A recent study he conducted shows more people are focusing on building a career in milestones. Experts say job seekers want more than traditional long-term retirement benefits and a long-term company commitment.

Sara Johnson’s been committed to her business, NBliss. The small business owner believes the pandemic changed things for employees and customers alike.

“In any service, quality is very, very important,” Johnson explained.

Johnson said she and her four employees are committed to the people who enter West Monroe’s oldest spa.

In addition to offering relaxation, they also offer a listening ear.

“I have been hearing from people about town that things aren’t the same as they used to be, they’re cutting in quality and not price, and we have really worked against that,” recalled Johnson.

Johnson said sacrificing her clients quality is off the table.

While she’s not hurting for employees, she says her qualified staff love what they do and who they do it for.

“Is the quality work product still high? We need to compensate those people,” Kelley said.

Additionally, the chamber says helping candidates see the bigger picture helps determine if they see themselves as part of your vision.

“And being quite frank with your audience about what the salary range is, being frank with your audience about what the true benefits and room for growth are,” Kelley explained.

The chamber hosts free business seminars like this, focused on helping businesses and individuals grow, on a weekly basis.

