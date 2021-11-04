Advertisement

Man found guilty in 2017 double homicide at GSU

Jaylin Wayne
Jaylin Wayne(Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A former Grambling State University student is found guilty of murdering two men on campus back in 2017. Lincoln Parish District Attorney John Belton said a jury unanimously found Jaylin Wayne guilty on two counts of second degree murder.

Authorities said Wayne shot Earl Andrews and Monquiarius Calwell during a disagreement back in 2017. The DA said the jury’s verdict was justice for the victims and their families.

“I charge my prosecutors to seek justice. My office represents the victims and we’re the voice of the victims. The jury’s verdict was justice for the victims and their families. I applaud my office, the prosecutors, staff and investigators as well as law enforcement agencies who helped bring about this justice for the victims and their families, because it was a team effort,” said Belton.

Wayne will be sentenced in December.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
KNOE's Jasmine Anderson is on the scene of Sunday's active investigation of a double homicide.
OPSO: Former OCC deputy kills wife and child, investigation ongoing
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Richwood
Town of Richwood teetering on the edge of financial ruin

Latest News

Local judges and lawyers will speak about how funding is allocated and what the foundation does...
Louisiana Bar Foundation to host informational luncheon on Nov. 4
Experts say job candidates are looking for flexibility and room to advance within a company.
‘Talent Wars’ helps small businesses shift hiring paradigm
The daycare remains closed
A Vidalia family speaks out after allegations of Noah’s Ark Daycare abusing their son
Experts say job candidates are looking for flexibility and room to advance within a company.
- ‘Talent Wars’ helps small businesses shift hiring paradigm