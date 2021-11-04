Man found guilty in 2017 double homicide at GSU

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A former Grambling State University student is found guilty of murdering two men on campus back in 2017. Lincoln Parish District Attorney John Belton said a jury unanimously found Jaylin Wayne guilty on two counts of second degree murder.

Authorities said Wayne shot Earl Andrews and Monquiarius Calwell during a disagreement back in 2017. The DA said the jury’s verdict was justice for the victims and their families.

“I charge my prosecutors to seek justice. My office represents the victims and we’re the voice of the victims. The jury’s verdict was justice for the victims and their families. I applaud my office, the prosecutors, staff and investigators as well as law enforcement agencies who helped bring about this justice for the victims and their families, because it was a team effort,” said Belton.

Wayne will be sentenced in December.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.