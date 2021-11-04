Louisiana Bar Foundation to host informational luncheon on Nov. 4

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Bar Foundation is having a pop-up event in Monroe on Thursday, Nov. 4. The luncheon and presentation will be at Restaurant Cotton starting at noon.

On Thursday, local judges and lawyers will speak about how funding is allocated and what the foundation does for the community.

The Louisiana Bar Foundation is the largest funder of civil legal aid in the state. They work to provide access to the courts and civil matters for all people regardless of background, income level, and zip code.

Last year, they provided $1.3 million in the Northeast area to nonprofit organizations providing civil legal support to people.

“That goes to Acadiana Legal Services, for example, provides help with everything from evictions, to domestic violence, divorces, advanced directives for people who need a living will and those types of things. We do provide, in some instances, some funding to women’s shelters, particularly women when women are subjected to domestic violence,” Louisiana Bar Foundation President Chris Ralston said.

Ralston says the meeting isn’t limited to only existing fellows. Anyone can register to learn what the Louisiana Bar Foundation is doing.

The foundation is focused on providing court access to rural communities, helping vulnerable or foster children needing legal protection, and offering scholarships to college students whose parents were killed or permanently disabled in a work-related accident.

There are many ways for people to help.

“We have a new membership category which is not necessarily a lawyer or a judge it’s called a civil legal aid fellow. It can be a nonlawyer. There are a lot of ways to get involved by volunteering. Remember, a lot of decisions on statewide grants are made through our board and our committees, but a lot of them are made locally. You can get involved by serving on a committee,” Ralston said.

Click here to register for the pop-up event.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.