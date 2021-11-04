Captain Jerry Casey joins Good Morning ArkLaMiss
Salvation Army hosting “Doing the Most Good” for the Homeless Banquet
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Captain Jerry Casey joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss in a discussion about all the events the Salvation Army is doing around the community.
On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the Salvation Army is hosting a banquet to benefit those homeless in northeast Louisiana. You can purchase tickets here, and the banquet starts with drinks at 6 pm and dinner will be served at 6:30 pm.
Captain Casey also requested more volunteers for the Red Kettle Program. Anyone looking to volunteer can call the Salvation Army at (318) 325-1755.
