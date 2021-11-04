Advertisement

Bayou Masterworks Chorale and ULM Concert Choir present Jubilate Deo

Concert to Honor First Responders
By Dewey Jones
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bayou Masterworks Chorale in collaboration with the ULM Concert Choir will present Dan Forrest’s Jubilate Deo in honor of first responders.

Bayou Masterworks Chorale President, Lindsay Reynolds, and Director, Dr. Deborah Chandler, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about why they felt it was important to honor first responders with music.

The concert is on Monday, November 8th, at 7 pm. It will be at Parkview Baptist Church and a $10 donation is suggested at entry.

