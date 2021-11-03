Town of Richwood teetering on the edge of financial ruin

Richwood, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Richwood is teetering on the financial edge. The town has yet to approve a budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which began on July 1st.

“I am very disheartened by the fact that we haven’t adopted a budget yet,” Mayor Gerald Brown told KNOE.

Brown said he proposed a budget at their regular meeting in May, but the Board of Aldermen voted against it because it did not contain enough money for the town’s Police Department. Since then, the Mayor and three members of the town’s five-person board have been stuck at a stalemate.

Alderman Wilbert Reed told KNOE he couldn’t vote for the budget because it didn’t contain funds for the town to hire additional police officers. Brown says he made a compromise.

“They wanted to add four additional police slots,” explained Brown. “We compromised at two on the phone call with also looking to add some reserve officers.”

Reed says two additional officers is not good enough. He claims Richwood only has one full-time officer, Chief Johnny Cleveland.

Another concern for some board members was a plan to put $50,000 towards improving a park. Reed says Brown stands to benefit personally from the improvements.

Although he admits his house is adjacent to the park, Brown says renovations are to improve the park for the residents of Richwood.

“We were hoping to refurbish our track outside so we could turn it into a walking track so our citizens could recreate themselves,” said Brown. “I don’t know how that would benefit me personally.”

Louisiana law allows Mayor Brown to spend up to 50% of the budget even without an approved budget. Brown says Aldermen must step up to the plate, or there will be consequences.

“There are going to be some areas that in just a few weeks we are going to be at the 50% and based on what the legislative auditor says, we can’t spend another dime in that area,” Brown explained.

If that happens, Brown says essential resources won’t be available for citizens.

“We pay energy for our lighting as well to power our sewer lift stations,” said Brown. “If we get to that 50% number, we can’t pay those bills anymore, which means that those lights go dark and those pump stations no longer work.”

Brown plans to meet with representatives from the Lousiana Legislative Auditor’s Office on November 3rd to determine a path forward.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.