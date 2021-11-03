Advertisement

Hospitals lose more nurses after federal contract expires

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Health care providers say they may have to close floors and reduce patient beds due to the recent expiration of a federal contract put in place to help the state battle the coronavirus pandemic.

During the last wave of COVID-19, 900 nurses were deployed to hospitals across the state.

That federal contract expired Nov. 1. The state had lost at least 2,000 nurses since the pandemic’s start.

Officials say many nurses are leaving Mississippi hospitals for better-paying jobs.

Executive Director of Human Resources at Singing River Health System Jessica Lewis told the Sun Herald that Singing River has lost around 240 nurses during the pandemic.

