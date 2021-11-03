Former Monroe police officer pleads not guilty to federal charges

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A former Monroe cop facing federal charges pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on November 2. Jared Desadier is charged with willfully depriving an individual of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure and witness tampering after the April 2020 arrest of Timothy Williams. Williams’ attorney, Donecia Banks-Miley is not surprised that Desadier plead not guilty to both counts. His pastor and godfather, Don Banks, said they won’t be satisfied until Desadier is found guilty.

Desadier pleaded not guilty to the charges he is facing, deprivation of rights, and witness tampering. The judge ordered that Desadier be released on a $50,000 bond. Banks watched the arraignment today via zoom with Williams by his side.

“If there was some sense of just ‘I’m sorry,’ or I think a guilty plea would say that you’ve looked at what you’ve done and you realize that it was wrong, then I would feel better about him as a person, if he had done that but I just think it speaks to the fact of just disregard, disrespect, and no consideration,” said Banks.

Body camera video shows Williams restrained on the ground when officer Desadier, who’s since resigned from the agency, allegedly kicks him in the head. Banks-Miley said she isn’t surprised at the not guilty plea but wishes the judge decided to detain Desadier.

“We had really hoped that Desadier would walk away in handcuffs and detained for his actions. My understanding is there is a status conference that will be coming up on December 28th and in the meantime, I would’ve like for Desadier to be behind bars rather than continue to carry about his daily activities,” said Banks-Miley.

Banks-Miley said Williams has been waiting for this day for a year and a half but now, they want other officers to be held accountable.

“What we would like to see ultimately is the conviction of Jared Desadier as well as the others who participated in the cover-up of Timothy Williams matter,” said Banks-Miley.

Pastor Banks said if Desadier is convicted, it would give Williams closure and also teach a valuable lesson to fellow law enforcement officers.

“I think it would restore faith in the community to believe that everyone is held accountable and no one is held above the law, and it would help those men and women in uniform be more mindful in doing their job and understanding why they’re there,” said Banks.

The next court hearing, in this case, is scheduled for December 28, 2021. If convicted, Desadier could face 20 years for the witness tampering offense and 10 years for deprivation of rights.

