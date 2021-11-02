Veterans group needs drivers to get disabled vets to appointments

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) are in dire need of drivers. The organization’s Van Transport Program helps disabled veterans get to and from Shreveport’s Overton Brooks VA Medical Center for essential appointments. The DAV Louisiana Department Commander Michael McTiernan says the service is critical.

“If we didn’t have the drivers of the vans, some of these people would die,” said McTiernan.

The service has struggled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, going from five days a week to only Mondays. It also restricts the number of people allowed to ride in any one van at any one time.

They have reached out to other local veteran organizations for drivers. The current Commander for the local West Monroe DAV Chapter knows firsthand how this service helps.

“I’m a type one diabetic, so I have to see my diabetes doctor on Wednesdays,” said Danny Jones.

“There were times I had to cancel on a Wednesday and had to do it by phone. But then I was able to reschedule them, but, it is hard.”

The service is beneficial when patients need serious surgeries. The veterans that the service helps have made significant sacrifices.

“We’re not talking about bumps in the road. We are talking about people that have been seriously injured in the active-duty defending our country, watching out for you, and me, and everybody else,” said McTiernan.

The drivers get something out of this as well, a life-changing journey.

“As a driver, I met a lot of guys that I knew from other areas, and met a lot of people that I’ll never see again. We’ve had sort of a comradeship being military,” said Charlie Barr.

Don’t worry, military service is not a requirement. “You just have to show up. You don”t have to have any special skills other than a driver’s license,” says McTiernan.

