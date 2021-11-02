Advertisement

Veterans group needs drivers to get disabled vets to appointments

By Charles Burkett
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) are in dire need of drivers. The organization’s Van Transport Program helps disabled veterans get to and from Shreveport’s Overton Brooks VA Medical Center for essential appointments. The DAV Louisiana Department Commander Michael McTiernan says the service is critical.

“If we didn’t have the drivers of the vans, some of these people would die,” said McTiernan.

The service has struggled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, going from five days a week to only Mondays. It also restricts the number of people allowed to ride in any one van at any one time.

They have reached out to other local veteran organizations for drivers. The current Commander for the local West Monroe DAV Chapter knows firsthand how this service helps.

“I’m a type one diabetic, so I have to see my diabetes doctor on Wednesdays,” said Danny Jones.

“There were times I had to cancel on a Wednesday and had to do it by phone. But then I was able to reschedule them, but, it is hard.”

The service is beneficial when patients need serious surgeries. The veterans that the service helps have made significant sacrifices.

“We’re not talking about bumps in the road. We are talking about people that have been seriously injured in the active-duty defending our country, watching out for you, and me, and everybody else,” said McTiernan.

The drivers get something out of this as well, a life-changing journey.

“As a driver, I met a lot of guys that I knew from other areas, and met a lot of people that I’ll never see again. We’ve had sort of a comradeship being military,” said Charlie Barr.

Don’t worry, military service is not a requirement. “You just have to show up. You don”t have to have any special skills other than a driver’s license,” says McTiernan.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOE's Jasmine Anderson is on the scene of Sunday's active investigation of a double homicide.
OPSO: Former OCC deputy kills wife and child, investigation ongoing
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Four workers arrested at Noah's Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. - Top Row: Lysa Richardson,...
Louisiana day care workers accused of abusing small children
Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying...
JPD: Suspect arrested after shooting woman in head
Along with close, it will provide body imaging and a style consultant at no cost
Louisiana Tech University launches a career closet

Latest News

Disabled American Veterans Van Program gets vets to needed appointments is needing drivers.
Veterans group needs help getting disabled vets to medical appointments
Fatal Houma officer-involved shooting
LSP: Houma officer fatally shoots man who charged at them with screwdriver
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19