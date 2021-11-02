Advertisement

LSP: Houma officer fatally shoots man who charged at them with screwdriver

Fatal Houma officer-involved shooting
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A man is dead after Houma police officers responded to a disturbance call on Mon., Nov. 1.

According to a Louisiana State Police spokesperson, Houma officers responded to the call around 4:11 p.m. on Downtown Court.

Two officers reportedly became involved in an altercation with a man and fatally shot him.

According to LSP, Johnny McGee, 36, charged an officer while holding a screwdriver. The officer gave commands to stop and began to create distance, but McGee continued forward as a second officer arrived on the scene. McGee raised his arm with the screwdriver in-hand towards one of the officers resulting in an officer discharging his service weapon.

McGee was struck by gunfire and transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. No officers were injured in the incident.

