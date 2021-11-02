Advertisement

Feed Your Soul: The Dawg House Sports Bar & Grill

102 N Homer St. Ruston, LA 71270
By Charles Burkett
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Dawg House Sports Bar and Grill is a local favorite in Ruston for Louisiana Tech students and fans. The place itself was opened by a fourth-generation Tech grad, Debbie Davis, and her parents.

“It was 23 years in September. So, we’ve been doing this since 1998,” said Davis.

The food is amazing and unique. The Ruston Nachos, which is a combination of nachos and barbeque, plus the Patty Melt that is a twist on a classic, with the boom boom sauce that is a homemade recipe with hot sauce and other ingredients, cheese, and bacon, you get a great flavor.

Davis says owning a restaurant was her passion from an early age. “I grew up in Texas,” said Davis. “She asked us in middle school, what we wanted to be when I grew up. I was like, oh, I want to own a restaurant.”

The building itself is almost 100 years old. It use to be a feed store and was converted into the bar and grill.

Davis wonders what has kept the place open for so long. “Think it’s just me and my family. We’re always here. My parents or myself or pretty much always here,” said Davis.

Her personal attention to the customers is what has people coming back. Davis said, “I ask people to email me or tell me their problems. I handle them personally.”

Even though the place is dedicated to Tech fans, the place is fun with good food for anyone. So head to Ruston and check out The Dawg House Sports Bar and Grill and feed your soul.

