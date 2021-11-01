Advertisement

Supreme Court won’t hear case involving transgender rights

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Monday, Oct....
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is declining to wade into a case involving transgender rights and leaving in place a lower court decision against a Catholic hospital that wouldn’t allow a transgender man to have a hysterectomy there.

The high court turned away the case Monday without comment, as is typical. Three conservative justices — Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch — said they would have heard the case.

Mercy San Juan Medical Center near Sacramento declined to allow the procedure to be performed at its facility saying it was an “elective sterilization” that violated the hospital’s ethical and religious obligations.

The patient, Evan Minton, got the surgery three days later at a different hospital. He sued under a California law that bars discrimination. A trial court agreed with the hospital that a three-day delay in the procedure did not involve a denial of “full and equal” access to health care under California law. An appeals court reversed that decision.

The high court’s decision not to step in is the latest win recently for transgender rights groups at the court. In June, the justices declined to weigh in on a different case involving transgender rights. In that case, the justices rejected a Virginia school board’s appeal to reinstate its transgender bathroom ban. Transgender rights groups and a former high school student had fought in court for six years to overturn the ban.

In 2020, the high court ruled that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment. The 6-3 decision was a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court. The court said a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against people because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOE's Jasmine Anderson is on the scene of Sunday's active investigation of a double homicide.
OPSO: Former OCC deputy kills wife and child, investigation ongoing
Four workers arrested at Noah's Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. - Top Row: Lysa Richardson,...
Louisiana day care workers accused of abusing small children
Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying...
JPD: Suspect arrested after shooting woman in head
State police say Releford was driving in his police cruiser off-duty when his wife crashed into...
Bastrop Police captain fired after incident with wife
Group is focusing on helping men transition back into society
Leaders strategize plans to stop the violence among black men

Latest News

Relatives of Luis Enrique Rodriguez, who died of COVID-19, visit where he was buried on a hill...
COVID-19′s global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2021 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new...
Supreme Court takes up Texas law banning most abortions
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Jury selection underway at Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial
A Florida educator was arrested on a child abuse charge days after being named 'teacher of the...
Police: Florida school’s ‘teacher of the year’ arrested on child abuse charge over Instagram dispute
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand...
9,000 NYC workers on leave as vaccine mandate takes effect