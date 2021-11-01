Advertisement

Saints’ QB Jameis Winston to miss remainder of season with ACL injury, Payton says

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is carted off the field after being injured...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is carted off the field after being injured from a horse collar tackle in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is out for the year with a severe knee injury, Coach Sean Payton said Monday (Nov. 1).

In his weekly conference call with reporters, Payton confirmed the grim news first reported earlier in the day by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. Winston suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and sustained additional damage to the medial collateral ligament in the joint when his leg was twisted awkwardly on a tackle in the second quarter of the Saints-Bucs matchup on Halloween.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is tended to after being injured from a horse...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is tended to after being injured from a horse collar tackle in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is tended to after being injured from a horse...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is tended to after being injured from a horse collar tackle in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is helped off the field after being injured from...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is helped off the field after being injured from a horse collar tackle in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is carted off the field after being injured...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is carted off the field after being injured from a horse collar tackle in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(Derick Hingle | AP)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOE's Jasmine Anderson is on the scene of Sunday's active investigation of a double homicide.
OPSO: Former OCC deputy kills wife and child, investigation ongoing
Four workers arrested at Noah's Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. - Top Row: Lysa Richardson,...
Louisiana day care workers accused of abusing small children
Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying...
JPD: Suspect arrested after shooting woman in head
State police say Releford was driving in his police cruiser off-duty when his wife crashed into...
Bastrop Police captain fired after incident with wife
Along with close, it will provide body imaging and a style consultant at no cost
Louisiana Tech University launches a career closet

Latest News

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Andrus Peat (75) walks on the field during practice at...
REPORT: Saints guard Andrus Peat could miss season; awaiting MRI results
Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for remainder of season (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for remainder of season
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) and punter Thomas Morstead (6) during an NFL wild-card...
Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for season after rehab setback
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) catches the ball during the team's NFL...
Taysom Hill and Deonte Harris among four Saints out against Seahawks