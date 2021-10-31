Advertisement

Louisiana Tech University launches a career closet

By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech University has launched a career closet. It will provide students with a full outfit per academic year, 3D body imaging, and a resume headshot. For many employers, what’s on the job candidate matters just as much as what’s on their resume and that’s why Louisiana Tech started a career closet.

“Once you get into an interview, you can change your body language, you can change what you say, but you can’t change what you wore. I think it’s really important that when you come in you look prepared,” said Cora Bonewetz, a Louisiana Tech Student.

Students can identify which outfit looks best on them with 3D body imaging and a fashion merchandising student will give an individual style consultation.

“A student would work in it as a person who does the inventory, greets the customer, completes the transactions, takes it out of the inventory once we’ve completed it, and follows up with customers. We have students do that so they can have that real-world experience going into the industry after they graduate,” said Avery Broussard, Louisiana Tech Assistant Director of Employee Operations.

Students must complete four steps before getting the outfit.

“A hand check account, resume review, a mock interview and show us what that outfit is going to be used for,” said Christiann Bayne, a Louisiana Tech Assistant Director of Career Development.

Tech is accepting clothing and monetary donations. If you would like to donate click here for more information.

