Leaders strategize plans to stop the violence among black men

By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Several community leaders held a private meeting at Richwood High to focus on stopping deadly violence among young black men. They also looked for ways to help people transitioning out of the prison system get back into society. Members at the meeting talked about the senseless black-on-black crimes in the community.

“I received a call from one of my players saying our quarterback had been shot,” said Marcus Yanez, Richwood High School’s Head Football Coach.

In June, Richwood’s Head Football Coach Marcus Yanez received the news that one of his athletes, 18-year-old Micheal Sherman, had been murdered.

“The relationship that I had with this young man, it was special. I compare it to losing one of my own kids,” he said.

The community has been crying out for the violence to end and several local leaders say they’re answering the call.

“We can be looking at legislation and also asking businesses to take advantage of our business tax law. We can help a male population, black males, boys, teens, and the youth from all of this violence and killings that are going on in our community,” said Pat Moore, State Representative for District 17.

She says they will also focus on youth in jail who are wrongly convicted or who have served their time. Representative Moore says it’s time to make a plan to help them return to society and excel once they are released.

“We are about to have 3,000 of them coming out in Louisiana, going to be released. Where are they going to go? They are going to be homeless, they are going to look for a place,” she said.

