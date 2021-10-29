Timothy Williams’ attorney says the indictment of ex Monroe cop is a step in the right direction

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A federal grand jury indicted a former Monroe police officer. Jared Desadier is charged with deprivation of rights and witness tampering for allegedly assaulting Timothy Williams during an arrest in April 2020. Williams’ attorneys say the indictment shows other law enforcement officers and the public that this type of behavior is unacceptable.

“When I called Timothy immediately after getting the news, he breathed heavily for so long and he said you know, I’m just glad that somebody hears me. That was his message. I’m glad that somebody hears me and I’m glad that my faith of God has not failed,” said Attorney Donecia Banks-Miley.

Williams and his attorney, Banks-Miley, filed a lawsuit against the Monroe Police Department after Williams said he was beaten by Monroe officers during an arrest last year. Body camera video shows Williams restrained on the group when officer Jared Desadier, who’s since resigned from the agency, allegedly kicked him in the head. The indictment alleges Desadier used unjustified force against Williams. It also alleges the incident caused injuries to Williams’ body with a dangerous weapon and Desadier tried to cover it up.

Banks-Miley said although it’s a push in the right direction, other officers still need to be held accountable.

Williams’ attorneys say they won’t stop until major reform is made. Currently, police brutality victims need more time to file a lawsuit.

“We’ve had police brutality victims call us and they were even afraid to come into our office to talk to us for fear of retaliation so sometimes it takes time. Our law needs to change and it needs to be recognized that police brutality is a crime of violence and that victims should have two years to file a lawsuit,” said attorney Kristen Pleasant.

The Ouachita Parish chapter of the NAACP said they would like District Attorney Steve Tew to take action on state charges.

“He needs to come forth and make sure everything lines up, because no one, no officer, no one is above the law. The job is to protect and serve. We, the Ouachita NAACP, say hey, we welcome this indictment and we hope and pray that this will be stirred in the right direction to make all others aware that you got to uphold the law,” said Reverend Ambrose Douzart, President of the Ouachita Parish NAACP.

Tew said the state case is moving forward in the court system, and his team is monitoring the department of justice case.

KNOE reached out to the Monroe Police Department for a reaction to the indictment but hasn’t heard back. If convicted, Desadier could face up to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.