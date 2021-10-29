School resource officer allegedly tases and handcuffs special needs teen

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A mother is fighting for answers after her 15-year-old son with special needs was allegedly tased, handcuffed, and placed in the back of a police car. Sharon Brown is the mother of Ricky Hill. She says last week she was called to Madison High School to come to pick up her son, but when she tried to find out why, she received several conflicting stories.

“I was told that my son Ricky Hill was trying to fight your JROTC worker,” said Sharon Brown, Ricky Hill’s Mother.

Hill told his mother he was standing with his friends watching a fight between two other students. He says that’s when a school resource officer unexpectedly approached him, put him in handcuffs, and tased him. Madison Parish Public Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Charlie Butler says they are investigating the incident, but while looking at the surveillance video, he says they can’t see Hill being tased.

“Dr. Butler said no ma’am. I watched the camera over and over and your son did not go towards the JROTC worker. Your son never came up to the JROTC worker, and he did not try to fight the JROTC worker,” said Brown.

Dr. Butler released this statement.

“The Madison Parish School District and Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office are doing their own independent investigation on the matter. From the preliminary viewing of the cameras, we can’t prove or disprove that there was a tasing of any student. There are several students and staff personnel obstructing the view of the camera that shows the area where the incident occurred. Nevertheless, we are currently still investigating the matter. The safety of our students and staff is always our priority.”

We also reached out to Sammie Byrd, the sheriff at the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office for a comment, but he declined. He says they don’t comment on any ongoing investigations.

