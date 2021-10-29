Safety tips for trick-or-treating this Halloween weekend

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Halloween is this weekend, and a lot of kids will be out trick-or-treating. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is putting out some safety reminders.

If kids are under the age of 12, they’re encouraging at least one parent to go out trick-or-treating with them. When walking house to house, make sure your kids aren’t running and they stay on the sidewalk.

They advise decorating costumes and bags with reflective material and choosing light-colored costumes to improve visibility.

The Sheriff’s Office says kids can carry a glow stick or flashlight to see better and help drivers see them at night.

Check for signs of tampering before allowing children to eat candy or treats.

“Take them to areas that they’re familiar with. And a lot of neighborhoods and our parents that are being they look forward to the event just too much with the kids to have a lot of stuff on. Make sure the kids stay in their group crops where they need to cross the street, corner, crosswalks, and so forth,” OPSO Public Information Officer Glenn Springfield said.

Springfield says drivers should be more attentive than normal for sudden movement or children darting outing into the street. Always put your phone away while driving.

They also recommend checking the sex offender registry for addresses of any registered sex offenders near the area you will be. There’s a list on the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office website and the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association website.

