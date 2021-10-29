Advertisement

Monroe officer accused of Tasing suspect who made racial slurs

Timothy Miller
Timothy Miller(Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An officer with the Monroe Police Department has been arrested.

The arrest stems from an incident that allegedly happened in September during an arrest in the 600 block of Standifer Avenue in Monroe.

According to an affidavit for the arrest warrant, Officer Timothy Miller asked a suspect numerous times to get into his patrol unit. It says the suspect failed to comply and was trying to hand his phone to a family member. It says Miller then drew his Taser. The suspect then got into the patrol unit. Once seated, the document says the suspect started using racial slurs toward Miller. It says Miller then Tased the suspect.

The City of Monroe released the following statement on Oct. 29, italicized below:

Today, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Monroe Police Department Officer Timothy Miller on charges of aggravated battery and malfeasance in office in connection with Miller’s use of a Taser on a suspect during an arrest on September 24, 2021.

OPSO’s investigation into Miller’s actions was conducted at the request of the Monroe Police Department. Following Miller’s use of force on September 24, 2021, MPD reviewed the body camera footage and notified Chief Victor Zordan of Miller’s use of force.

Chief Zordan then notified OPSO of the incident and requested that OPSO conduct a full, independent criminal investigation into the matter.

Officer Miller was placed on administrative leave on September 27, 2021.

Chief Vic Zordan says, “Our police officers face difficult and challenging situations every time they put on the uniform and are forced to react in tense, evolving circumstances. The job is understandably difficult, but I expect nothing less than the highest levels of professionalism and integrity from our officers in the performance of their duties. I will continue to hold officers accountable to these standards and take action where necessary to ensure that those standards are met.”

Mayor Friday Ellis says, “I support the hard work and dedication of our officers who devote their lives to ensuring the safety of ours, but I expect all officers to operate within the bounds of the law. When officers step outside those bounds, they, like any other citizen, will be held accountable.”

An arrest is only one stage in a criminal matter, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Note that the City cites Sept. 24 as the date this happened. The document cites Sept. 25 as the date.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Kelley - Source: OPSO
Man in jail on child sex charges tried to have ex-wife killed for $10k
Jared Desadier
Former Monroe officer indicted on civil rights and cover-up charges
Koshaun Baker, 23, is accused of allegedly having unnatural sexual relations with at least two...
Man accused of having sex with horses in NOLA jailed for same crime in California
FILE PHOTO
North La. man accused of threatening to murder member of Congress
Monroe Renderings
Community reacts to City of Monroe’s plan to revitalize downtown

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, people vote on Election Day at the Martin...
Early voting in Louisiana’s delayed election begins Saturday
Vaccination
Ruling: Ochsner can’t fire unvaccinated while mandate is challenged
Ouachita Parish's cheer team decorated Johnny's Pizza House for their game vs. West Monroe.
Ouachita Parish Cheerleader Challenge
Meet Billy! She's about a year old and wants to find her forever home where she can get her...
Adopt a Pet: Billy!