Louisiana State Senate creates committee to look into State Police

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Lousiana State Senate is setting up a committe to recommend best practices for Louisiana State Police. It will be called the Select Committee on State Police Oversight.

The committe will be comprised of seven members, including Senator Katrina Jackson (D-34) and Glen Womack (R-32) from Northeast Louisiana.

“When those who are hired to protect and serve our community stop you, you should be able to come home the way you left,” explained Senator Jackson.

Jackson, who represents seven parishes in Northeast Louisiana, including Ouachita and Morehouse, believes it’s critical citizens trust law enforcement.

“Even if you’re arrested, you should show up at the precinct, the way that they found you without being brutally beaten or killed,” Jackson told KNOE.

The committe is tasked with making recommendations on how to improve LSP.

“What policies do we put in place to ensure when I talk to mothers of minority males and females, I can say look we have a good State Police force,” said Jackson.

Top of mind for Jackson is ending a policy known as qualified immunity. It shields troopers from being held civilly responsible even if they break the law.

“I think one of the best deterrents is the criminal justice system,” Jackson explained to KNOE. “But to also hold someone personally liable like you or I am held personally liable when we negligently inflict harm on someone, but intentional infliction of harm, you should be held personally liable.”

After allegations of a State Police coverup, Jackson wants the committee to look at how use of force incidents are investigated.

“How does it go from Troop F to this troop,” asked Jackson. “To that troop, all the way to the top, and it’s hidden for a year or two.”

In 2019, Aaron Bowman of Monroe was struck 18 times in the head with a flashlight by Trooper Jacob Brown. Bowman’s attorney, Donecia Banks-Miley, is thankful the Senate is taking reform seriously.

“What that will tell the State Police and every other agency is that someone else is watching you,” explained Banks-Miley. “So do the right thing.”

State Police Superintendent Colonel Lamar Davis released a statement on the new committee.

It reads in part, “Our agency welcomes the legislative review of departmental policies and processes, including the recent improvements made to our operations, training, and administration over the last year,” explained Davis. “We remain committed to the reform process through continued coordination with the Louisiana Legislature and stakeholders representing diverse populations throughout our state.”

The committee is expected to hold its first meeting in December. They hope to have a report sent to the entire Senate by October 2022.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.