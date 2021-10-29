City of West Monroe announces expansion of cultural district and new cultural district

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe has announced a new Cultural District and the expansion of a current Cultural District within the area.

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and the La. Office of Cultural Development recently announced the creation of three new Cultural Districts in Louisiana. One of those cultural districts was the South Riverfront Cultural District in the City of West Monroe, making it one of 118 total Cultural Districts statewide.

The Cultural District program is a valuable tool for economic growth in the revitalization of Louisiana communities. The primary goal of the Louisiana Cultural Districts Program is to spark community revitalization based on cultural activity through tax incentives, technical assistance, and resources.

The South Riverfront Cultural District begins on Coleman Avenue and extends to Lazarre Park. Cultural amenities found within this district include the West Monroe Community Center, Gator Park, Lazarre Park, and the Riverbend Community Health Park.

”The Cultural Districtprogramcan help revitalize this neighborhood and increase the quality of life for its residents,” said Jermikia Holmes, member of the Riverbend Advisory Committee. “The district will create cultural livability for the neighborhood by providing economic activity contributing to a place to live, visit and conduct business.”

”We are excited to welcome the South Riverfront Cultural District in West Monroe as part of our Louisiana Cultural District Program. This program is part of the revitalization effort in our communities proving that culture means business,” said Kristin Sanders, Assistant Secretary for the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development. “Through incentivizing cultural development, communities such as West Monroe are positioned to see their cultural economy grow, create an enhanced sense of place for residents, and deepen their cultural capacity. Louisiana’s artists are valued members of our cultural communities and play a vital role in the life of the community and the development of the culture.”

In addition to having a new Cultural District named within the City of West Monroe, the existing West Monroe Cultural District received approval to extend its boundary from Downtown West Monroe to the neighborhoods between the northern end of Trenton Street and Cypress Streets.

”As Downtown West Monroe continues to develop, expanding the existing Downtown West Monroe Cultural District to encompass the neighboring commercial corridor and historic neighborhood is a strategy to encourage future investment and revitalization of those areas,” said Adrienne LaFrance-Wells, who serves as the City of West Monroe’s Cultural District Liaison and Main Street Director.

“There are some beautiful historic homes located in the district, and there is an opportunity to showcase stories that are important to the history of West Monroe and its people. We will work in tandem with the statewide network to accomplish those development goals to ultimately strengthen our community as a whole.”

Courtney Hornsby, the City of West Monroe’s Chief of Staff, released the benefits of having a Louisiana Cultural District in a community:

• Allows a local government to designate a Cultural District for the purpose of revitalizing a community by creating a hub of cultural activity.

• Allows income and corporate franchise tax credits for eligible expenses for rehabilitation of owner-occupied or revenue-generating historic structures in a Cultural District.

• Provides an exemption from sales and use taxes for proceeds received from the sale of original, one-of-a-kind works of art from locations established within the Cultural District.

