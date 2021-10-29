Bastrop Police captain fired after incident with wife

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop Police Captain Christopher Releford was fired today, according to several sources. Our sources say it stems from an incident on October fourteenth involving Releford and his wife.

Louisiana state police investigated a crash involving his wife. State police say Releford was driving his police car when his wife crashed into it. Releford's timesheets show he was off-duty at the time of the crash.

This comes when the department is already short-staffed. It does not have a police chief, and Captain KeeSonya Lynch was put on paid administrative leave earlier this week while state police investigate a timecard incident.

