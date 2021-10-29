Advertisement

Bastrop Police captain fired after incident with wife

State police say Releford was driving in his police cruiser off-duty when his wife crashed into...
State police say Releford was driving in his police cruiser off-duty when his wife crashed into his car.(KNOE)
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop Police Captain Christopher Releford was fired today, according to several sources. Our sources say it stems from an incident on October fourteenth involving Releford and his wife.

This comes when the department is already short-staffed. It does not have a police chief, and Captain KeeSonya Lynch was put on paid administrative leave earlier this week while state police investigate a timecard incident.

