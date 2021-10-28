Some schools are not changing their mask mandate

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In the area, some schools are relaxing mask mandates, while others say they are still required. The changes came a day after Governor Edwards lifted the mandate. He also left it optional for schools to make the final decision.

All higher education students who are enrolled in schools under the UL System will be required to continue wearing masks. The mask mandate was implemented in August, causing backlash from some parents around the state.

“This is a sensitive issue for many, and I don’t dismiss that,” said Jim Henderson, The University of Louisiana Systems President

Governor John Bel Edwards has left it optional for some schools to make the final decision but masks are still required for students who attend Grambling State University, Louisiana Tech, and The University of Louisiana Monroe.

“It’s vitally important for people to have a voice. We follow the CDC recommendations. This has been our practice for the past two and a half years, and I think it’s the practice that’s going to enable us to move to a sense of normalcy faster than we ever imagined,” said Henderson.

When it comes to primary and secondary schools, masks are optional at Monroe City Schools, Ouachita Public Schools, and Lincoln Parish Public Schools but Ouachita Parish Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Don Coker says, K-12 students will still have to wear masks in certain areas.

“Now the masks are still mandated on public transportation, and school buses are considered public transportation. This is a presidential order that was put into place,” said Dr. Don Coker | Ouachita Parish Superintendent.

The schools will continue to follow Louisiana Public Health Department and the CDC quarantine guidelines.

