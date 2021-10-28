Rising cost of goods has led to increases in menu prices

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Local restaurants are seeing costs increase on goods they use to get food to their customers. Everything from the ingredients to the boxes customers take home has increased in price. These increases lead many of these owners and operators to hike up menu prices to adjust for the rising cost of doing business. People are keeping a close watch on their budget, and this is something they notice.

Katy Aker of Butter: A Louisiana Bakery has had to make those adjustments to her menu prices.

“This has been fairly dramatic and fairly quickly, so we’ve had to adjust quickly, and people are curious, and they want to know what’s going on there,” said Aker, “Why are we, uh, why was this product that costs this six months ago, why is it now 50, 75 cents more?”

Other places have seen the same issues. Supply chain issues have caused prices to go up.

Desi Bourgeois has been using local ingredients since he started.

“We do have a caveat to that because we buy so much local product we actually offset some of those increases on the other side,” says Bourgeois.

Local options are the direction that Aker is going for Butter to offset her increase in costs.

“Conrad Cable from Current Farms was my neighbor for many years and will hopefully be a supplier for us with produce and other things that we need,” said Aker.

Hopefully, this will get other businesses to start looking locally to help boost the economy and keep prices down.

