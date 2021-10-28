Advertisement

Overturned mobile home closes I-220 at Cross Lake Bridge; drivers advised to avoid area

Crews got the call just before 8:30 a.m. to the eastbound lane of I-220 on the Cross Lake...
Crews got the call just before 8:30 a.m. to the eastbound lane of I-220 on the Cross Lake Bridge. According to a tweet from Shreveport Police, they are calling the crash a minor accident.(LADOTD | LaDOTD Traffic Cams)
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A crash involving a mobile home has closed both east and westbound lanes of Interstate 220 at the Cross Lake Bridge on Oct. 28.

Crews got the call just before 8:30 a.m. to the eastbound lane of I-220 on the Cross Lake Bridge.

A mobile home flipped on I-220 on Cross Lake Bridge on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
A mobile home flipped on I-220 on Cross Lake Bridge on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.(KSLA)

According to a tweet from Shreveport Police, they are calling the crash a minor accident.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route and avoid the bridge. SPD says traffic will be heavy in this area.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe Police Department File Photo
Man waves down officer just to slap him in the face, report says
Reports indicated traffic backups in two areas around 8 a.m. on Oct. 27, 2021.
UPDATE: Multiple crashes on I-20 near Ouachita-Richland line
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
Tornado Watch issued for parts of north Louisiana
NaQuavion LaFredrick Anderson, Keyterius Dayveon Daylyric Pleasant, Dante Quates Wilford
Your help wanted to find 3 men connected to attempted murder

Latest News

Man killed in two-car crash north of Farmerville
Four dead in fiery crash on I-12
Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
Collision Course: A look at the most dangerous intersections in Ouachita Parish
Serious wreck on Hwy. 165-S and Winnsboro Rd.
Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
I-20 to drop to one lane for road repairs