Ouachita sheriff: Check sex offender registry before Halloween

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sheriff Russell of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office sent out an urgent message to parents about trick-or-treating activities prior to this weekend’s Halloween celebration.

Russell expressed how critical it is to check the sex offender registry in Ouachita Parish.

“If you aren’t planning on Trick-or-Treating in your own neighborhood, but will be in a different neighborhood, register that address beforehand so you know which houses to avoid,” says Sheriff Russell.

Parents are advised by OPSO to visit www.opso.net to search for sex offenders in your area using the statewide database before taking children out for Halloween festivities.

