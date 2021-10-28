Louisiana virtual job fair for people with disabilities on Nov. 3

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Residents of Louisiana who have disabilities are being offered a chance at finding a job. The following job fair event, scheduled for Nov. 3, 2021, is being held online. The details can be found in the following news release:

Healthy Blue is pleased to announce a FREE virtual job fair in partnership with Families Helping Families for Louisiana residents with disABILITIES on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Job seekers with disabilities are encouraged to register at the following link as soon as possible: https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/Families-Helping-Families/e/Q8R53.

The Families Helping Families Network of Resource Centers and Healthy Blue have partnered over the years by providing events for individuals with disabilities and their families. This virtual job fair is the latest collaboration and commitment from the organizations to support individuals with disabilities in accessing meaningful employment.

Meaningful and lasting employment promotes positive habits and structure in our day and keeps us active, both mentally and physically. According to HR Magazine, nearly all HR professionals (97%) and people managers (92%) say that employees with disabilities regularly perform the same or better than their peers without disabilities.

Job Seekers will have the opportunity to meet with different public and private employers across the state, including Waffle House, Manpower, Department of Revenue, Secretary of State, and Department of Children and Family Services.

About Healthy Blue

Healthy Blue is a managed healthcare provider that has been serving the state since 2012, and currently serves the state’s Medicaid, Medicaid Expansion and LaCHIP programs. Healthy Blue, a joint venture between Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and Anthem Partnership Holding Company, LLC (parent company, Anthem, Inc.), recognizes the challenges low-income and underserved individuals face, and tailors its programs such that health plan members are assured care that is not only accessible, but also accountable, comprehensive, integrated and patient-centered. Healthy Blue provides ongoing community relations and outreach to encourage members to become active participants in their healthcare. Also, through health education programs, members are empowered to choose and sustain healthy lifestyles. To learn more about Healthy Blue, visit www.myhealthybluela.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter @HealthyBlueLA and LinkedIn @healthy-blue-louisiana.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.