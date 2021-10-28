Advertisement

Longtime parole board member announces resignation

Nehemiah Flowers Jr.
Nehemiah Flowers Jr.(WLBT Archives)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nehemiah Flowers, Jr. a Mississippi State Parole Board member, announced his resignation.

Flowers has been on the board for the past eight years after being appointed by then-Governor Phil Bryant in 2013.

Before joining, he had experience as a former U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Mississippi, as a staff member for then-U.S. Senator Thad Cochran and as an executive at WLBT.

“Because I have loved helping people, I have had two retirements,” Flowers said. “This time I intend to fully enjoy retirement. However, when I informed Governor Reeves of my resignation, I committed to him that I am available to assist with my successor. I have truly enjoyed serving on the Mississippi Parole Board.”

His resignation is effective Sunday, October 31.

