Lincoln Parish library could close if millage doesn’t pass on Nov. 13

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The future of the Lincoln Parish Library is up for discussion. An important vote is on the ballot to fund the library.

On the Nov. 13 election, the Lincoln Parish Library millage renewal is on the ballot again for its last chance to pass. They’re propositioning a 4.49 millage renewal for property taxes that will go toward the operations budget fund.

The renewal would go toward keeping the lights on, books on shelves, and continuing all of the services the library offers.

The tax failed to pass in last December’s election but will be voted on again since Gov. John Bel Edwards rescheduled elections in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Amy Miller with the library says if the millage doesn’t pass the library will not make it.

“If this tax renewal fails the election on November 13, then we will no longer have enough money to continue operating through the next year. We will only have enough to operate for about six more months. At that point, our library will close. Lincoln Parish will become the only parish in the state of Louisiana to no longer have a public library,” Vice President of the Board of Control Amy Miller said.

The library is asking for a lower millage this time around, but they did have to cut the budget and reduce the staff.

Miller says this would set a terrible precedent to see one parish lose its library and potentially have others follow.

“We offer computer access for students and adults where they can come in and work on their resumes. We offer workshops, we offer crafts for our children, we offer a lot of activities and services that aren’t are more than just our books on the shelves. It’s an invaluable resource to this community, and it’s something that I think all of this parish should be concerned about,” Miller said.

If the millage renewal fails to pass, the library will only have enough money to operate for about six more months.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.