Organizers of Bastrop recall plan to assess progress next week

By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - A petition is still underway to recall Bastrop Betty Alford-Olive. Efforts began on Oct. 5. The petition chair said they’ll meet next week to count how many signatures they’ve received so far. An ex-police communications officer said it’s time for the mayor to go. She cites the mayor trying to be the police chief as well.

“The mayor is focusing on the wrong things. There are a lot of other things that need to be done in the city that’s failing to be done, for starters the mayor can not be the chief, we need a chief of police,” said ex-police communications officer of the Bastrop Police Dept. Beatrice Delaphous.

“I think the future of the Bastrop Police Department is going to be fine. As any other municipality, we have our problems, but they are also opportunities for solutions to make things better for the community,” said Mayor Betty Alford-Olive.

Alford-Olive said the police department is working on recruiting officers. She previously appointed Carl Givens as chief but he was suspended and demoted by the civil service board for conduct unbecoming of an officer. Given’s attorney has filed an appeal.

