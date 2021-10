Tornado Watch issued for parts of north Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The following parishes are under a Tornado Watch.

Bienville, LA

Bossier, LA

Caddo, LA

Caldwell, LA

Claiborne, LA

De Soto, LA

Jackson, LA

La Salle, LA

Lincoln, LA

Red River, LA

Webster, LA

Winn, LA

TORNADO WATCH 541 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE BIENVILLE BOSSIER CADDO CALDWELL CLAIBORNE DE SOTO JACKSON LA SALLE LINCOLN RED RIVER WEBSTER WINN

A different Tornado Watch was issued for these parishes.

Grant, LA

Natchitoches, LA

Sabine, LA

TORNADO WATCH 540 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 PARISHES IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA GRANT IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA NATCHITOCHES SABINE IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST TEXAS ANGELINA SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF COLFAX, DRY PRONG, HEMPHILL, LUFKIN, MANY, MONTGOMERY, NATCHITOCHES, PINELAND, PLEASANT HILL, SAN AUGUSTINE, AND ZWOLLE.

