Advertisement

Tornado spotted on the ground near LA/TX state line

Viewer Johnny Lively spotted a tornado on the ground from a port on the Neches River in Texas...
Viewer Johnny Lively spotted a tornado on the ground from a port on the Neches River in Texas looking toward Bridge City/Orange.(Johnny Lively)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE, TEXAS (WVUE) - Severe weather is moving into Louisiana.

Viewer Johnny Lively captured a photo of a tornado on the ground near Bridge City and Orange, Texas, which are near the Texas-Louisiana state line.

Viewer Johnny Lively spotted a tornado on the ground from a port on the Neches River in Texas...
Viewer Johnny Lively spotted a tornado on the ground from a port on the Neches River in Texas looking toward Bridge City/Orange.(Johnny Lively)

A tornado emergency was issued for communities along the state line.

The severe weather threat will continue to move east throughout the day.

Visit the weather center for hourly forecasts and live radar.

-

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe Police Department File Photo
Man waves down officer just to slap him in the face, report says
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards lifts statewide mask mandate, except for schools
FILE - This May 10, 2019, file photo, provided by the Louisiana State Police shows blood stains...
In Louisiana, a father, a son and a culture of police abuse
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
FILE PHOTO
West Monroe-area Walmart closed until Oct. 28 for cleaning

Latest News

KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast
KNOE Tuesday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Tuesday Night Forecast
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast