Advertisement

Texas woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in the death of the woman’s child, whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment with three surviving but apparently abandoned siblings.

Bryan W. Coulter, the boyfriend of the dead child’s mother, was charged Tuesday with murder.

The mother, Gloria Y. Williams, was charged with felony injury to a child by omission, failure to provide medical care and failure to provide adequate supervision.

It was unclear if the pair had attorneys.

Officials had ruled earlier Tuesday that the child died by “homicidal violence with multiple blunt force.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards lifts statewide mask mandate, except for schools
FILE IMAGE
Ouachita Parish teen accused of bringing loaded gun to school
Her family is asking for help solving the Cold Case
Family holds vigil for Sheila Jackson
The man pictured above is accused of stealing someone's coat from the Margaritaville Casino in...
Coat with $45k in pocket stolen from Margaritaville Casino; suspect wanted
FILE - This May 10, 2019, file photo, provided by the Louisiana State Police shows blood stains...
In Louisiana, a father, a son and a culture of police abuse

Latest News

Biden says McAuliffe shares common vision, one week out from Election Day
Moderate and Progressive Dems in Congress gear up for showdown over Biden agenda
Moderate and progressive Democrats in Congress gear up for showdown over Biden agenda
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Half its original size, Biden’s big plan in race to finish
Best beers from every state