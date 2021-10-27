Multiple crashes on I-20 near Ouachita-Richland line
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Traffic officials report multiple crashes on Interstate 20 near Mile Marker 129 Wednesday morning. That’s near the Ouachita - Richland parish line. An incident near Rayville was also reported.
One report says, ‘The right lane is blocked on I-20 East at Mile Marker 129 due to multiple accidents in the area. Congestion has reached approximately one mile in length.’
Another report says: ‘The left lane is blocked I-20 West at US 425 due to recovery efforts from an earlier accident. Congestion has reached approximately 2 miles in length.’
A third report mentions times:
- Start Time: Oct 27 2021, 8:02 AM
- Anticipated End Time: Oct 27 2022, 9:02 AM
