Multiple crashes on I-20 near Ouachita-Richland line

By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Traffic officials report multiple crashes on Interstate 20 near Mile Marker 129 Wednesday morning. That’s near the Ouachita - Richland parish line. An incident near Rayville was also reported.

One report says, ‘The right lane is blocked on I-20 East at Mile Marker 129 due to multiple accidents in the area. Congestion has reached approximately one mile in length.’

Another report says: ‘The left lane is blocked I-20 West at US 425 due to recovery efforts from an earlier accident. Congestion has reached approximately 2 miles in length.’

A third report mentions times:

  • Start Time: Oct 27 2021, 8:02 AM
  • Anticipated End Time: Oct 27 2022, 9:02 AM
Reports indicated traffic backups in two areas around 8 a.m. on Oct. 27, 2021.
