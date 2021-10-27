Monroe City Council approves first step toward developing downtown riverfront

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is one step closer to developing its riverfront. On October 26th, the Monroe City Council approved the first reading of a resolution that would allow the city to purchase four buildings on Walnut Street. The resolution will be up for final passage at their next meeting in November.

The council heard from local community members and representatives from The University of Louisiana Monroe and Delta Community College who advocated for the proposal saying it will help make the community more appealing.

As far as how the city will pay for the $1.4 million property. Mayor Ellis says the money will come from a $4.5 million surplus from the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Developers say the buildings on Walnut Street could have as many as 12 retail spaces, plus a hotel and apartments. Ellis says it will help revitalize the entire city.

“I want this to be that fall in love with the kitchen moment whenever people come and visit our city,” explained Mayor Ellis. “To say I love this city. I love this activity that they have invested in. This is a progressive city that is looking for things for everybody to do. Looking for recruitment tools for the university, and things to help them recruit as well.”

The resolution is expected to pass at the council’s next meeting.

