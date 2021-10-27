Advertisement

Man accused of having sex with horses in NOLA jailed for same crime in California

Koshaun Baker, 23, is accused of allegedly having unnatural sexual relations with at least two horses in City Park.(NOPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man wanted for allegedly having sex with horses in New Orleans’ City Park has been arrested under suspicion of doing the same thing in California, jail records show.

According to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, Koshaun Dion Baker was arrested on Sept. 21 by National Park Service Rangers. He is facing charges including cruelty to animals and sexual assault on an animal. His bail has been set at $150,000.

Rangers arrested Baker after an incident at the Presidio Riding Club. Rangers told the Marin Independent Journal someone had broken into the building, vandalized it, and released about 10 horses.

Baker was identified as the suspect and booked into jail.

A spokesperson for the Golden Gate National Recreation Area declined to elaborate on the alleged sex crimes, saying only that none of the horses required medical attention.

Four horses were identified as victims of animal cruelty, but not specifically sexual conduct.

New Orleans police have been searching for Baker since last December after he was identified as the suspect who committed “unnatural sex acts” with at least two horses.

This person is accused of sexually abusing animals in the City Park are.
This person is accused of sexually abusing animals in the City Park are.(WVUE)

