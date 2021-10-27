Advertisement

Driver found hiding in tree after high-speed pursuit

By KMBC staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMBC) – A high-speed police chase in Missouri ended with a crash Tuesday.

The suspect ended up running off into the woods, and he was taken into custody after he was found hiding in a tree.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said it started just before 4 p.m., when a person in a truck pulling a trailer sped away from a traffic stop on a rural Platte County road.

Video shows him heading in the wrong direction, leading law enforcement on a pursuit that lasted for miles.

He crashed into two police cars in Tracy, Missouri. One officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect hit three or four other cars while driving at high speeds.

The chase ended in Clay County, where the suspect crashed his truck, ran off into the woods and climbed up a tree to evade police.

After several minutes, officers talked him down, and he was taken into custody.

Charges are still pending. The suspect had multiple warrants out for his arrest involving felonies and a probation violation.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe Police Department File Photo
Man waves down officer just to slap him in the face, report says
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards lifts statewide mask mandate, except for schools
FILE - This May 10, 2019, file photo, provided by the Louisiana State Police shows blood stains...
In Louisiana, a father, a son and a culture of police abuse
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
FILE PHOTO
West Monroe-area Walmart closed until Oct. 28 for cleaning

Latest News

A musician plays a violin behind a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil...
Authorities present initial findings in ‘Rust’ movie-set shooting
Amy McCoy serves lunch to preschoolers at her Forever Young Daycare facility, Monday, Oct. 25,...
Exacerbated by pandemic, child care crisis hampers economy
Bo Jensen pulled more than 10,000 pounds in the form of two pickup trucks, with his dad by his...
WATCH: 10-year-old weightlifter pulls two pickup trucks
Elephants walk during a performance of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Thursday,...
‘Greatest Show On Earth’ circus may return without animals
Tornado Watch issued for parts of north Louisiana