City of Monroe unveils renderings for Walnut Street buildings

By Tyler Englander
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe is one step closer to developing its riverfront. This comes after the Monroe City Council approved the first step in the mayor’s plan to revitalize the area.

KNOE has obtained renderings from the City of Monroe and Manning Architects. At the City Council meeting on October 27th, Manning outlined his drafts.

To hear from Manning and Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis, check out the video included in this article.

