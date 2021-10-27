Advertisement

City of Monroe lifts mask mandate for city offices, buildings

File Photo
File Photo(KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is lifting its mask mandate. This follows Governor John Bel Edwards’ announcement on Tuesday that the statewide mandate would end.

KNOE received the following news release on Oct. 27.

On Tuesday, Governor John Bel Edwards announced he would be lifting the state’s indoor mask mandate after the state emerged from its latest COVID-19 spike. However, face covering requirements at K-12 schools will remain in place.

Following the governor’s guidance, Mayor Friday Ellis is lifting the mask requirement in City of Monroe offices and buildings. Masks are optional for employees and visitors.

Temperature checks upon entering a City of Monroe building are no longer required, but the machines will remain in place. Employees no longer need to document their temperature checks via the sign-in sheets.

Per federal rules, masks will still be required at the Monroe Regional Airport and on Monroe Transit.

As always, wash your hands and stay home if you feel sick.

