Aged wiring suspected cause of fatal house fire in Jackson Parish

JONESBORO, La. (KNOE) - A house fire that happened Tuesday morning appears to have claimed the life of a Jonesboro man.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the Jonesboro Fire Department responded to a phone call around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. Once first responders arrived at the 1200 block of Cox Street, they found the body of a man in the home’s living room.

Authorities are awaiting confirmation of the victim’s identification and cause of death with the Jackson Parish Coroner’s Office. However, officials believe the victim is the 28-year-old homeowner, according to SFM’s Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue.

The exact cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time, but an electrical malfunction due to aged wiring is suspected. Investigators say they could not find a working smoke detector in the home.

Deputies are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.