Zoo Buddy: This guy is just in time for Halloween!

By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This long-legged fella is just in time for Halloween.

This week’s Zoo Buddy is a Brazilian Black Tarantula and he was pretty active during our segment.

“Among the tarantula keepers in the world, they’re known as the black labs of tarantulas and they get that kind of nickname because of the fact that they’re super docile, super easy to handle, and their last defense would be to bite and they typically wouldn’t even resort to that,” says zookeeper Garrett Cole.

He says they actually would use the hairs on their body first if they feel threatened.

“So new world species tarantulas like this one have what’s called urticating hairs which are these little hairs along their abdomens back here,” explains Cole. “And when they feel threatened instead of biting what they’ll typically do is they’ll kind of kick their legs like a cricket does, sort of, and throw those hairs into the air and those hairs get into your nose and in your eyes and on your skin and they cause you to itch kind of like fiberglass. That’s their main form of defense.”

You can visit this guy in the zoo’s Reptile Building and they’ve got a whole new exhibit with multiple types of tarantulas toward the back of the building.

You can read more about Brazilian Black Tarantulas here.

Boo at the Zoo 2021

Mark your calendars for Boo at the Zoo on Oct. 30, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.! They’ll have trick-or-treating, a costume contest, food, and vendors. Admission is $10 for adults and $6 for kids ages two and older. The zoo says proceeds from the event will be used to bring a sloth enclosure to the zoo.

