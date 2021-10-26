Advertisement

Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for season after rehab setback

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) and punter Thomas Morstead (6) during an NFL wild-card...
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) and punter Thomas Morstead (6) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New Orleans. The Saints defeated the Bears 21-9. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Sean Fazende and Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints kicker Wil Lutz says he will be out for the rest of the season.

In a tweet, Lutz says he suffered a setback during the rehabilitation process that “has forced me to shift my focus to being 100% healthy for the long term and shut it down for the season.”

Lutz also congratulated rookie Brian Johnson on his first NFL debut and for kicking a 33-yard game-winner in a sloppy Seattle slugfest.

More: After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Seahawks

Lutz underwent core muscle surgery in August.

The 27-year-old kicked in all 16 games for New Orleans in 2020, converting on 23 of 28 field-goal attempts and 57 of 58 extra-point tries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE IMAGE
Ouachita Parish teen accused of bringing loaded gun to school
Her family is asking for help solving the Cold Case
Family holds vigil for Sheila Jackson
The man pictured above is accused of stealing someone's coat from the Margaritaville Casino in...
Coat with $45k in pocket stolen from Margaritaville Casino; suspect wanted
File folder generic
Cat’s legs taped together, likely died slowly of dehydration
A pending sign on the former Ouachita Candy Company building in Monroe
Monroe seeks to buy old Ouachita Candy Co. for downtown, riverfront revitalization

Latest News

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Andrus Peat (75) walks on the field during practice at...
REPORT: Saints guard Andrus Peat could miss season; awaiting MRI results
Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for remainder of season (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for remainder of season
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) catches the ball during the team's NFL...
Taysom Hill and Deonte Harris among four Saints out against Seahawks
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an...
REPORT: ‘Handful’ of Saints coaches test positive for COVID; key players injured