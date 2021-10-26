3-D archery range open to the public in Lincoln Parish

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Park recently welcomed a new amenity: a 3-D archery range featuring 20 stages with life-size animal targets to shoot.

The Lincoln Parish Police Jury is utilizing a 10-acre track not being utilized in the park. The archery range opened in September and is the only range open to the public in the parish.

Parish police juror Glen Scriber believes this will bring in more people due to the popularity of archery in the area.

“Oh gosh, we’ve got an enormous amount of feedback from it, and it’s all been positive thank goodness. We’re already seeing a benefit from the first 30 days it was open, there were 33 people that came through to shoot the range. Some of those that shot multiple times,” Scriber said.

Scriber says the range is set up for archers who have some experience. It operates the same hours as the park, and people must bring their own equipment.

The police jury believes it will add recreational and economic value to the parish and surrounding areas.

“When we have tournaments, there can be as many as 80 to 100 people to come shoot, and that’s just shooters. A lot of times they bring their families and they’ll patronize our local businesses, restaurants in particular. Also, we have an RV park inside of Lincoln Parish Park, and that’ll be utilized for some of those,” Scriber said.

Scriber says they are already in the works of bringing some tournaments in for the range. In addition, it is certified by the Archery Shooter’s Association.

