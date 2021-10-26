Advertisement

2021 Halloween activities, trick-or-treating times in ArkLaMiss

By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
View Halloween information below. Above: Catch up on the latest local news, weather, and sports in our KNOE 8 News Livestream.

2021 Halloween activities, trick-or-treating times in Northeast Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Here is the information regarding 2021 Halloween-related events and trick-or-treating times.

The City of Monroe announced that Halloween in Monroe would be observed on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. They recommend trick-or-treating between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The City of West Monroe announced they will observe Halloween trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. They also recommend trick-or-treating between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. If you’d rather do something on Saturday, West Monroe is hosting an all-day Halloween event at Kiroli Park. It costs $3 per person or $10 per regular-sized car or truck.

The City of Bastrop announced they will observe trick-or-treating on Friday, Oct. 29. The time is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

What If My City/Town is Not Listed:

Every year, we get plenty of calls asking when people are supposed to trick-or-treat. All the information we have will be posted on this page. As Halloween is Oct. 31, expect to trick-or-treat on Oct. 31 unless told otherwise in one of the posts below. We will add more information from other municipalities as we get it.

If you are a supervisor in a local municipality and you want to share a Halloween schedule with us, you can email KNOE from a city email address OR, if you don’t have a city email address, email us a link to the city or town’s Facebook page or website where Halloween info is posted.

Halloween Event List

West Monroe

Monroe

NELA Outside Ouachita Parish

South Arkansas

