Your help wanted to find 3 men connected to attempted murder

By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - Authorities in Franklin Parish are asking for the public’s help to locate three men wanted in connection with an attempted murder.

According to the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, it happened Sunday, Oct. 24, in Winnsboro.

The wanted men are identified as:

  • NaQuavion LaFredrick Anderson
  • Keyterius Dayveon Daylyric Pleasant
  • Dante Quates Wilford

Sheriff Kevin Cobb and the agency says they “need members of the public to stand up, provide information and help get these individuals off the streets in order to better our communities.”

If you know where to find any of these men, you are asked to contact the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)435-4505.

