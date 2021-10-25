The article begins below. Above, you can catch up on the latest local news, weather, and sports with our live stream. Replays the latest newscast during non-news hours.

Your help wanted to find 3 men connected to attempted murder

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - Authorities in Franklin Parish are asking for the public’s help to locate three men wanted in connection with an attempted murder.

According to the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, it happened Sunday, Oct. 24, in Winnsboro.

The wanted men are identified as:

NaQuavion LaFredrick Anderson

Keyterius Dayveon Daylyric Pleasant

Dante Quates Wilford

Sheriff Kevin Cobb and the agency says they “need members of the public to stand up, provide information and help get these individuals off the streets in order to better our communities.”

If you know where to find any of these men, you are asked to contact the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)435-4505.

