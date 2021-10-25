Pilots for Patients luncheon recognizes its members

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Pilots for Patients celebrated their patients, patrons and handed out awards to the pilots at the luncheon. The non-profit organization provides free flights to patients who qualify and the event was held at the Monroe Airport.

Since 2008, Pilots for Patients have served the community by providing a quicker way for their clients to attend doctor’s appointments anywhere in the U.S. for treatments that are not available in the area.

“What better way to help our neighbors and friends is in a situation when they’re in a real crisis, and we try to take that out of the equation making sure they go for that treatment because if they say, oh no, we don’t want to go, they have no chance for survival,” said Phillip Thomas President of Pilots for Patients.

Sarah Zagar was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2019. She says this program has changed her life during one of the most difficult challenges she’s had to face. Zager says, during her battle she was still able to attend important events with her children with the help of the Pilots for Patients program.

“It’s allowed me to be there for the first day of Pre-K. It’s allowed me to be everywhere and not have to choose my children over my health,” she said.

The luncheon today allowed members to fellowship and share their stories. Now the organization is expanding, and they are looking for help.

“Our goal is to be able to fly more patients. We focus on the three P’s, pilots, patients, and patrons. If we grow in one area we need to grow in all three areas. We’re looking for more pilots in the southern Louisiana area. So if you have any pilots you know of, please send them our way,” said Kari Barnett, Pilots for Patients Market and Events Coordinator.

To learn how to become a pilot, patient, or patron of the program please click here for more details.

