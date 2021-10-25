Advertisement

Ouachita Parish teen accused of bringing loaded gun to school

By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • The article begins below. Above, you can catch up on the latest local news, weather, and sports with our live stream. Replays the latest newscast during non-news hours.

Ouachita Parish teen accused of bringing loaded gun to school

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school.

It happened on the morning of Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Richwood High School.

According to an arrest report, school administrators were conducting a random bookbag search when they came upon Chris Gilbert, 18.

The report states that Gilbert became agitated when the search of his bag began. The report states a loaded Smith and Wesson SD40 .40 caliber pistol was found in the bag.

Gilbert was arrested and booked on a charge of illegally carrying a firearm on school property. Only authorized personnel are allowed to carry a firearm on school grounds.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Her family is asking for help solving the Cold Case
Family holds vigil for Sheila Jackson
(Source: Arkansas State Police)
Police kill driver when he shoots at 2 officers during a traffic stop
Ochsner Health's chief medical officer apologized that an underage student who faked a parental...
Ochsner admits vaccinating Kenner student without permission; mother’s lawyer threatens lawsuit
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
337 and 504 area codes moving to 10-digit dialing Sunday

Latest News

William Bernard Golden, 52
Authorities in Union County searching for murder suspect
File folder generic
Cat’s legs taped together, likely died slowly of dehydration
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards will discuss statewide mask mandate at news conference Tuesday
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast
KNOE Monday Afternoon Weather