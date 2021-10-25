The article begins below. Above, you can catch up on the latest local news, weather, and sports with our live stream. Replays the latest newscast during non-news hours.

Ouachita Parish teen accused of bringing loaded gun to school

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school.

It happened on the morning of Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Richwood High School.

According to an arrest report, school administrators were conducting a random bookbag search when they came upon Chris Gilbert, 18.

The report states that Gilbert became agitated when the search of his bag began. The report states a loaded Smith and Wesson SD40 .40 caliber pistol was found in the bag.

Gilbert was arrested and booked on a charge of illegally carrying a firearm on school property. Only authorized personnel are allowed to carry a firearm on school grounds.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.